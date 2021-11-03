Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of FET stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.07. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.