UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

