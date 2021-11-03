Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.92.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

