Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,810,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 21,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 27.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

