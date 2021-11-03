Fmr LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2,075.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,142,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 3,456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Polaris by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.12 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

