Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 7,912,300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 121.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 473.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 297.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 227,193 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

