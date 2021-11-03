Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,541,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 113.73%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

