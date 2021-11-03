Fmr LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,958,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,718,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,502,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $50.72.

