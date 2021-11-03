Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.97% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

