SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.28% of SandRidge Energy worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $835,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 126,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SD opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

