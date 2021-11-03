Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YRD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth about $116,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.51. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.25 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.