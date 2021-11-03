Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 32,122 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92.

Shares of ARES opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.