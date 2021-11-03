Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

