Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avantor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Avantor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,215,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,798 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

