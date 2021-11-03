Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00.
NYSE AVTR opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avantor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Avantor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,215,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,798 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
