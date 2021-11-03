Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

