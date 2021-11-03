Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.70.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.