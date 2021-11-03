Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AQUA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 171.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.