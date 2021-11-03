Ariel Emanuel Sells 400,000 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 26.50 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.30.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,375,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.31.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.