Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $289.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

