Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 557.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Akero Therapeutics worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 383,030 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,277.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 55,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

