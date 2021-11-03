JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHPAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $294,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.