JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of QAD worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 129.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

