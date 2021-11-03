JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,503 shares of company stock worth $885,205 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.