Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.95 ($57.59).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €40.79 ($47.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.26. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.