ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.09, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,335,776 shares of company stock worth $1,634,203,436. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

