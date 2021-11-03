ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $73.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 2,083,955 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $114,096,536.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,335,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,203,436. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

