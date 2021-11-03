Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report $103.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

SAIL opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.73 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.