Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,790 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

