Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after buying an additional 120,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

