Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.25.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$43.81 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$19.89 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.78 million.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

