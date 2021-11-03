Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.56.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.