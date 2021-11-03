Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Macatawa Bank worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 323,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 80,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

MCBC opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $291.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.82. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

