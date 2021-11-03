Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $77.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $65.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244,166 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,302,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 250,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.