Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $77.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.
Shares of AER stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $65.71.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
