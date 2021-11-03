FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

