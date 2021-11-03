Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

