LPL Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

