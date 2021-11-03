Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $5,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

AY opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

