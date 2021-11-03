SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

