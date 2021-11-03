Stifel Financial Corp Has $984,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $25.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.