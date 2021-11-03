Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $771,000 Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 82.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.