Bally’s (BALY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BALY stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bally’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 15,678.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of Bally’s worth $35,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

