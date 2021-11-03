FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $137.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $137.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.