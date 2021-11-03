10,000 Shares in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 10,406 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Hansen acquired 20,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $110,318. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VYNT stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 212.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vyant Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.