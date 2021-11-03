JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.05% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYLD. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

