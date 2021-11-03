JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 3,563.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 174.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,862,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $14,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,409 shares during the period.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

ADV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.