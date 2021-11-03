Cable One (CABO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $54 EPS for the current fiscal year and $60 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,711.00 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,883.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cable One stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Cable One worth $30,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

