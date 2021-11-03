JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 4,124,150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 577,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enel Chile by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 297,680 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 224,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 56,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 223,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

