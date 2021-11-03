Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1,177.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

