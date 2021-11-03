Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel B. Poneman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

