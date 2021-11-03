Bank of Montreal Can Takes $26,000 Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 661,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 149,315 shares during the last quarter.

FLQL stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.